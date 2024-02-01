Economic growth prompts WEC Energy Group plans to invest another $300 million

By
-
WEC Energy Group headquarters building
WEC Energy Group's Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group just announced its five-year capital plan in November, but the parent company of We Energies and other utilities is adding $300 million to its investment plans to keep up with economic growth in the I-94 North-South corridor. The five-year plan now totals $23.7 billion, including $9.5 billion for electric generation in Wisconsin

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display