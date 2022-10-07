Eaton sells its Menomonee Falls building for $25.8 million

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Eaton's Menomonee Falls office building. Image from the Village of Menomonee Falls.
Eaton's Menomonee Falls office building. Image from the Village of Menomonee Falls.
Dublin, Ireland-based power management company Eaton Corp. has sold its 110,00-square-foot office building in Menomonee Falls for $25.8 million to an affiliate of Houston-based commercial real estate company Transwestern, according to state records. The building…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display