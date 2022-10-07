Eaton sells its Menomonee Falls building for $25.8 million

Dublin, Ireland-based power management company Eaton Corp.
has sold its 110,00-square-foot office building in Menomonee Falls for $25.8 million to an affiliate of Houston-based commercial real estate company Transwestern
, according to state records. The building is located on a 10.4-acre site at W126 N7250 Flint Drive, at the northeast corner of Flint Drive and Good Hope Road, in the Woodland Prime business park. It was built in 2012, when Eaton decided to move its operations there from a building that it had occupied for years on North 27th
Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Milwaukee-based Weas Development
built the building, which was designed by Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater
, and sold it to Eaton in 2012 for $12.9 million. The property’s current assessed value is $10.4 million, according to Waukesha County records.