Eaton makes $22 million investment in Waukesha facility

Ireland-based diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton is once again making a sizable investment into its Waukesha facility.
The company announced this week it’s investing $22 million to purchase winding and corrugate machines, which will help meet an “increasing demand” for power. Eaton’s Waukesha facility is located at 2300 N. Badger Drive.
Specifically, the winding and corrugate machines will be used to increase production capacity of Eaton’s three-phase transformers, which are sold to businesses in the data center industry. The company declined to share specific data on how much this new equipment would increase production capacity.
Eaton reported second quarter sales of $5.9 billion, a quarterly record for the company that was up 13% from the second quarter of 2022. That growth was driven entirely by organic sales growth, said the company in a statement.
"Demand across our markets continues to be strong, propelling backlogs to record levels," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer.
In 2020, Eaton announced plans to invest $24 million to expand its Waukesha facility. The company said the 233,000-square-foot expansion would allow it to increase production of regulators and transformers, improve production efficiencies and reduce costs.
The company is currently hiring, with approximately 50 open positions. The Waukesha facility currently has 550 employees, but capacity for 700.