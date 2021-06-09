Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin CEO to retire

Jenna Wampole Peter Engel, chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, will retire this month from the organization. A former Johnson Financial Group executive, Engel came out of retirement to take…

Peter Engel, chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, will retire this month from the organization. A former Johnson Financial Group executive, Engel came out of retirement to take the helm of the nonprofit organization as its president and CEO in 2018. Earlier this year, the organization named Jenna Wampole as its next president. Wampole will lead the organization moving forward in that role. Engel plans to retire June 18. "I have treasured my time working with the board, our volunteer committees, the great staff, our outstanding clients and participants, and the communities we serve," Engel said. "It's a phenomenal experience to use my expertise developed by working with great leaders in the private sector to help an organization like Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin remain viable and sustainable in their mission to serve those with significant needs." Previously, Engel worked in the financial services industry in Wisconsin for more than 30 years. He also founded his own management consulting business, theXcalibur, LLC. Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, which provides supportive services for people with developmental and physical disabilities, has made several programmatic and structural changes during Engel's tenure, including paring back its programs to focus on the organization's core programming, moving from its former out-sized headquarters campus to a smaller office in West Allis, and consolidating a couple of its program locations. "Pete brought to Easterseals a discipline of business excellence and used those talents to build a stronger organization and healthy programs to meet and exceed our mission goals. The board and I are very appreciative of his diligence and commitment to the agency," said Brett Engelking, chair of the Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin board and senior vice president - business banking manager for Citizens Bank. Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin was named Nonprofit of the Year in 2020 as part of BizTimes Media's annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. It serves about 1,500 clients through its six programs.