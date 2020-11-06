Winners named for 2020 BizTimes Nonprofit Excellence Awards

The winners of the 2020 BizTimes Milwaukee Nonprofit Excellence Awards were named today at the virtual seventh annual program.

The program honors top area nonprofit organizations for their work in the community and also honors private individuals and businesses that support area nonprofits.

The winners and finalists of the 2020 Nonprofit Excellence Awards are:

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year:

  • Winner: Next Step Clinic
  • Finalists: The Kellogg PEAK Initiative; and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, American Cancer Society and Kohl’s Healthy Families program

Nonprofit Executive of the Year:

  • Winner: Tom Schneider, COA Youth & Family Centers
  • Finalists: Laurie Winters, Museum of Wisconsin Art; and Maureen Atwell, Hebron Housing Services

Nonprofit (Organization) of the Year – Large:

  • Winner: Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin
  • Finalists: Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center; and CFI

Nonprofit (Organization) of the Year – Small:

  • Winner: Artists Working In Education
  • Finalists: Florentine Opera and Riverwest Food Pantry

Social Enterprise:

  • Winner: Mission Fuel

Corporate Citizen of the Year:

  • Winner: CG Schmidt
  • Finalists: Belman Homes, Kohl’s, The Lueder Financial Group

Corporate Volunteer of the Year:

  • Winner: Jennifer Ott
  • Finalist: Dan Davis

Lifetime Achievement Award:

  • Winner: The Ramirez Family, Husco International

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards also featured a panel discussion about how nonprofits are collaborating to confront big challenges in Milwaukee, including education inequities, health disparities, social isolation and generational trauma.

Panelists included: Greg Wesley, senior vice president of strategic alliances and business development of the Medical College of Wisconsin; Carrie Wall, president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee; Amy Lovell, steering committee member of Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee (SWIM); Anne Basting, founder and president of TimeSlips.

