Brookfield | Founded: 2019

Industry: Construction

Employees: 11

E-Plan Exam provides commercial plan review and submission services for construction projects across Wisconsin.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

David Adam Mattox, president: “Navigating challenges such as inflation and a tight labor market required a multipronged approach. Our strategy included constantly adapting our processes and embracing innovative solutions to stay ahead of challenges; upholding our core values of integrity, passion and communication; and encouraging a culture of continuous improvement in which every team member is empowered to contribute ideas and solutions to better our processes.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are currently developing a series of new updates to our platform to streamline the plan review process further, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for our clients. Additionally, we plan to expand our team to support our growth initiatives and explore new markets.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Opportunities for growth include geographical expansion, service diversification and technological advancements.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“We regularly support our private E-Plan Exam Community Foundation. Our commitment is to give back to the communities we serve by offering scholarships to individuals who wish to pursue STEM fields as well as positions within government administration.”