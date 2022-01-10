Dykema opening Milwaukee office with attorneys from Husch Blackwell

Seven attorneys from Husch Blackwell
are joining a new Milwaukee office of Dykema
, a national law firm with a dozen offices around the country.
The office will be located in the Associated Bank River Center building (formerly known as the Milwaukee Center), located at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The group of attorneys in the office have expertise in mergers and acquisitions, securities finance and health care.
“We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into Milwaukee and welcome this multidisciplinary team to our Business Services Department,” Len Wolfe, chair and chief executive officer of Dykema, said in a press release. “Given our strong presence in the Midwest, we’ve looked at opportunities to move into markets that are home to a number of Fortune 500 companies and large private businesses and that align with our platform from a cultural, practice, and client representation perspective. Very soon after meeting this talented team we understood they would be an excellent fit for our platform and our existing client base, while also creating opportunities for additional growth in the region and nationally.”
Kate Bechen will serve as the office’s managing member. She is a corporate transactional attorney with a focus on health care M&A and public company transactions.
“Our clients are based across the country and operate around the globe and require a law firm that supports the most sophisticated corporate needs while maintaining a pragmatic value-driven approach. We have found that at Dykema and we are making this move in furtherance of our unwavering commitment to those clients. It was quickly clear that Dykema offers both a best-in-class practice platform and culture that shares our values of teamwork, service and collaboration,” Bechen said.
Also joining the new office are Steven Laabs, Andrew Frost, Jessica Zeratsky, Julie D’Angelo, Robin Lehninger and Eric Lenzen.
“It’s exciting to add an energetic team of this caliber to our practice,” said Jin-Kyu Koh, director of Dykema's Business Services Department. “The team is nimble, and the sophistication and scope of their practice, and their diverse client base coming from nearly every sector with varied needs from small domestic deals to large multinational transactions, complements the work being performed by our corporate finance group."