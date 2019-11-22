Dycora Transitional Health nursing home in Glendale to close

Dycora Transitional Health notified the state Friday it will close one of its Glendale nursing homes and lay off 66 employees.

The layoffs at Dycora Transitional Health-Colonial Manor, located at 1616 W. Bender Road, are expected to begin Jan. 17, 2020 and continue until the complete closure on March 7, according to the notice filed with the Department of Workforce Development.

The eliminated positions include 37 full-time, four part-time and 25 contract employees. Some hourly employees are represented by Service Employees International Union.

The Dycora facility, which is certified for 121 beds, is rated as “much below average,” according to Medicare’s ratings. That rating system is based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

The facility is one of eight Dycora skilled nursing facilities that were placed into receivership in April. The other facilities included Dycora’s other Glendale location at 1300 W. Silver Spring Drive, and its Greendale location at 5404 W. Loomis Road, along with the company’s nursing homes located in Abbotsford, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Muscoda and Watertown.

At that time, an affiliate of Texas-based Golden Living Centers was retained to continue operations of the facilities. The company previously owned all eight facilities before leasing them to Dycora in early 2017. Dycora’s corporate office is in Fresno, California.

It’s the latest in a series of nursing home closures over the past few years. About 35 facilities in Wisconsin have either closed, or are in the process of closing, since 2016. On Thursday, the Bridges of Milwaukee Rehab and Care Center, a nursing home located on Milwaukee’s north side, notified the state it is closing, eliminating 71 full-time jobs.

A recent BizTimes cover story explored the challenges facing the long-term care industry, including low government reimbursement rates, a severe workforce shortage and a swelling patient population.