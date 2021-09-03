Dutch company acquiring First Choice Ingredients in $453 million deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Cheese is added to a vessel at First Choice Ingredients in Germantown. The company makes dairy concentrates in pastes, liquids and powders.
Germantown-based First Choice Ingredients will be acquired by Royal DSM in a deal with an enterprise value of $453 million, DSM announced Friday. First Choice Ingredients is a supplier of flavorings used in soups, snacks,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display