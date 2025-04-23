Log In
Retail

Dunkin’ location planned in Bay View

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The building at 3259 S. Chase Ave. Photo from CBRE
A Dunkin’ donuts location is planned for a space within the multi-tenant retail building at 3259 S. Chase Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

The coffee and donut shop is planned to occupy a roughly 1,100-square-foot space at the south end of the building. It will be the building’s second tenant in addition to an AT&T store which occupies the northernmost space. All other spaces in the building between Dunkin’ and AT&T remain vacant.

Dunkin’ will hire 10 people to operate the location which will feature drive-thru and carryout services and serve Dunkin’s classic menu items like coffee, tea, frozen drinks, sandwiches, snacks and wraps, bagels, muffins and donuts, according to a plan of operation submitted to the city.

The location will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A representative from the building’s listing company CBRE was not immediately available for comment.

