Drybar to open second Milwaukee-area location

National hair salon chain Drybar is expanding into Milwaukee’s North Shore.

The company this week announced plans for a new location at 324 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay. Set to open later this year, it’ll be Drybar’s second location in greater Milwaukee and statewide since the brand entered the local market in 2018 with its existing shop in the Historic Third Ward.

Both locations are owned and operated by local franchisee Joy Vertz. Following the success of the Third Ward store, Vertz acquired all three existing Drybar locations in Illinois earlier this year. Drybar Whitefish Bay will be her fifth franchise location overall.

The Irvine, California-based chain has gained a nationwide following for its signature – and only – service: the blowout. Clients choose from Drybar’s menu of styling options, ranging from a Classic Blowout to Uptini (aka an updo), all done using Drybar brand hot tools and line of hair products. Since 2008, the company has expanded to approximately 150 independently owned and operated shops across the U.S.

Whitefish Bay’s new 1,450-square-foot salon will have eight to nine styling chairs and “all the signature elements that define the Drybar experience,” according to a news release.

“This area will be the perfect location to give those living north of Milwaukee a Drybar close to home,” said Vertz.

Drybar Whitefish Bay is looking to hire 25 licensed stylists. Beginning later this year, the shop will be open daily, and appointments can be booked online at drybarshops.com, through the Drybar mobile app or calling the shop.