Dr. Daniel O’Hair named chief medical officer of Mpirik

Dr. Daniel O’Hair has been named the chief medical officer of Milwaukee-based health care technology company Mpirik.

Mpirik is an artificial intelligence health care technology company that develops automated patient screening models for cardiovascular disease.

O’Hair was a cardiovascular surgeon for Aurora Health Care from 1997 to 2018, when he became director of cardiovascular surgery for Boulder Community Health in Boulder, Colo.

O’Hair will remain with Boulder Community Health and will work for Mpirik remotely.

“He is widely published in the field of heart valve disease and is credited with many ‘firsts’ in the area of robotic mitral valve repair as well as transcatheter solutions for both aortic and mitral valve disease,” the company said in a news release. “His dedication and leadership led to the creation of one of the largest, high performing heart valve programs in the United States. Leveraging a unique experience in both catheter-based procedures and open heart surgery, he advises patients from a perspective that can be matched by only a few people in the world.”

“Delivering high value heart care to patients in need has been the focus of my career,” O’Hari said. “The Mpirik platform uniquely enables me to continue this work at scale by identifying patients and connecting them with expert care in a timely manner. The result is better patient outcomes. It’s a win for everyone.”

“We are elated to have Dr. O’Hair join Mpirik as the chief medical officer”, said Joe Kohli, founder and chief executive officer of Mpirik. “Dr. O’Hair’s expertise and innovative spirit will be an exceptional asset to the Mpirik team to help drive our product and data science forward.”