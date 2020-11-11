Downtown Kenosha, Inc. deploys grants for businesses damaged during civil unrest

Downtown Kenosha, Inc. provided $300,000 to Kenosha businesses impacted by the violent protests that erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.

A total of 42 businesses received funds through the first round of the One Town Recovery program, which awarded businesses between $1,000 and $10,000, DKI announced Tuesday.

“Thank you again to the community who has rallied together in this great time of need. These grants are just one step in a long road to recovery,” DKI executive director Alexandira Binanti said in a statement. “We at Downtown Kenosha, Inc. are committed to being a small part of positive change for our beautiful city in any way possible.”

The funds DKI deployed were raised nationally from over 1,200 donors. DKI will continue to fundraise until the end of 2020 with the goal of deploying a second round of One Town Recovery grants.

The second round of One Town Recovery grants will open the week of Nov. 30, 2020, according to a press release.

