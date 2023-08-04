Dousman senior living facility gets approval for $125 million expansion

Three Pillars Senior Living Communities is planning a major expansion in the village of Dousman that would add nearly 200 senior living units and retail establishments on 190 acres north of Highway 18.

Three Pillars acquired 190 acres in 2020 across Highway 18 from its current location on Main Street to create a 300-acre campus.

Now, Three Pillars is beginning a $125 million expansion of its facilities. The Dousman Plan Commission approved plans for 79 acres Thursday night.

The expansion will bring an additional 190 units to the campus, as well as other amenities like retail, Three Pillars’ plans shows.

The development timeline varies for the different sections planned for the land.

Construction on an assisted living facility with 52 apartments and 17 memory care suites has already begun; a group of lofts, homes and villas totaling 128 units expected to begin this fall.

In total, 190 units would be added on the nearly 300 acres, village documents say. That would build on the existing 315 units between Three Pillars’ existing structures. The entire campus will be connected by walking and biking trails, a campus map shows.

In addition to the residential living facilities, there are also plans to have retail and community gathering spaces on the bottom floors of buildings as well as elsewhere in the community.

A new “Town Center” could include a pub, supper club, spa and performing arts space.

The new residential units will sell for between $284,000 and $690,000, a Three Pillars brochure says.