Douglas Dynamics to expand onto recently acquired site on city’s northwest side

Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics Inc. is putting into motion plans to expand its business onto the site of a former auto dealership, next to its existing facility on the city’s northwest side, which it acquired this spring.

An application recently filed with the city shows the company is requesting the property be rezoned to allow for light industrial uses. The site is located at 7676 N. 76th St., which lies just behind the company’s manufacturing plant at 7777 N. 73rd St.

The stated reason for the zoning change is “expansion of business.” Douglas Dynamic did not respond to requests for more information on its expansion plans there.

The manufacturer and up-fitter of work-truck attachments and equipment, including snow plows, acquired the 8.9-acre site, which includes the former Russ Darrow Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership building, for $2.2 million in April, according to state records.

Russ Darrow sold its old building as part of plans to move its operations to a new location at the Metro Auto Mall near the corner of Interstate 41 and Good Hope Road. The group is also moving its existing Honda dealership there from its current location on West Brown Deer Road.

Earlier this month, Douglas Dynamics reported record second-quarter net sales and net income, which the company attributed to ongoing positive demand trends coupled with operational performance.

Its net sales were $176.4 million for the quarter, an 8% increase over the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, ts net income was reported at $25.5 million, a 20% increase from 2018.

“We continue to see positive demand trends across both (solutions and attachments) segments, which translated into strong financial results this quarter,” Bob McCormick, president and chief executive officer of Douglas Dynamics, said in a news release.