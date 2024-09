Douglas Dynamics names new COO

[caption id="attachment_597273" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mark Van Genderen[/caption] Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics Inc. , a manufacturer of work truck attachments and equipment, including snow plows, announced thathas been named the company’s new chief operating officer. Van Genderen, 56, has been with Douglas Dynamics since November of 2020. Most recently he has served as president of work truck attachments for the company. He will remain in that role until a successor is named, the company said in an SEC filing. Prior to joining Douglas Dynamics, Van Genderen worked for 21 years with Harley-Davidson in several different roles including general manager of riding gear, branded apparel, licensed product, ecommerce and retail environment; vice president of product development; vice president and managing director of Latin America; and director of investor relations. In connection with his promotion of COO, Van Genderen will receive an annual base salary of $420,000, the company said in its SEC filing. Douglas Dynamics also announced that its chief human resources officer,, will retire as of Jan. 2.