Douglas Dynamics moves upper management team to far northwest side office building

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Douglas Dynamics has moved an undisclosed number of members of its upper management team from the company's plant, located near 76th Street and Bradley Road, to an office space within the One Park Plaza building, located on the city's far northwest side, to accommodate for a growing number of employees. According to a report from Founders 3, Douglas Dynamics leased 17,983 square feet in the One Park Plaza office building, at 11270 W. Park Place, earlier this year. Douglas Dynamics is a manufacturer of work truck attachments (including snow plows) and equipment. "Our upper management team has moved there for Douglas Dynamics to make room for us to grow," said Rob Schleicher, business unit manager. "Because of our designs, we have new designs coming out, we have more varieties coming out, we need more engineers, we need more marketing folks, we need more manufacturing folks… HR is growing because the business is growing, so all of those fixed headcounts are requiring us to have more (office) space." The Douglas Dynamics upper management team moving into the One Park Plaza building allows the company's commercial snow and ice department to take up the office space at the company's plant location, at 7777 N. 73rd St., and continue to grow. While many companies are struggling to find employees in a tight labor market, Schleicher said Douglas Dynamics has had the exact opposite experience. "We have been affected throughout the year, but thanks to our awesome recruiting and retention teams here in the Milwaukee facility, I would say we are pretty much full-staffed," said Schleicher. "Right now, we are in good shape."