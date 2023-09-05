Dollar General store planned at former CVS location on Milwaukee’s northwest side

A Dollar General store is planned for a former CVS Pharmacy building at 5929 W. Lisbon Ave. on Milwaukee’s northwest side, according to plans submitted to the city.

The 15,160-square-foot building, which is currently vacant, is located southeast of the intersection of West Center Street, West Lisbon Avenue and North 60th Street. About 11,000 cars pass through that area per day, according to a listing for the property on LoopNet.

Built in 1996, the building is owned by an affiliate of Maryland-based Altus Group US LLC, which submitted plans to the city to remodel the building for a Dollar General store.

Tennessee-based Dollar General Corp., a discount variety store chain, has 19,488 stores in the U.S. and Mexico, including five locations in the city of Milwaukee.