Dohmen pivots food delivery services to provide COVID-19 relief

The Dohmen Company Foundation has partnered with Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative (CGHC) to launch a program that will supply 14 free meals per week to 100 CGHC members in need throughout Milwaukee, Dohmen chief executive officer Cynthia LaConte announced.

The preventive health intervention measure seeks to address the urgent community need for food due to the COVID-19 pandemic while advancing the foundation’s mission to revitalize the health of communities through the power of food.

“Dohmen has been busy over the last year building out a company that will offer food as a health benefit, but when COVID-19 hit, it was clear we had to pivot quickly and redeploy resources in support of the urgent community food requirements that were unfolding,” said Dale Mittelstaedt, Dohmen Company Foundation president.

Dohmen’s Food for Health program will initially deliver 14 meals a week for six weeks to 100 participants at no charge. In addition to meals, Dohmen has also supplied free health care supplies including blood pressure monitoring devices, scales and health applications to allow participants to track their health goals and progress.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Dohmen Company Foundation, another not for profit organization, on their pilot Food for Health program” said Cathy Mahaffey, CEO of Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative is a non-profit, member-governed health insurer based in Brookfield, Wisconsin serving more than 54,000 members in 20 Wisconsin counties. CGHC is also a health insurance solution for thousands of small businesses, nonprofits, individuals and families throughout eastern Wisconsin.

Dohmen transitioned in 2019 from being a family-owned corporation to a benefit corporation owned by a private foundation. As a philanthropic enterprise, Dohmen said its mission is to “revitalize people and communities using food as the primary intervention.”

