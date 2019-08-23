Dino’s Riverwest to close after 50 years

Longtime pizza joint Dino’s Riverwest in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood is closing after 50 years in business.

The restaurant, located at 808 E Chambers St., announced via Facebook this week that its last service day will be Wednesday, Aug. 28.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the last 50 years! We appreciate all the support from friends, family, and the RW community. We are officially closing our doors next Wednesday. Please stop in to get all the tasty food and beverages during the next week,” according to the announcement.

Reasons for the closure were not disclosed. Calls to the restaurant on Friday were not returned, and its website appears to be shut down.

Dino’s on Wednesday will host a “Fare Thee Well” party featuring live music by local band The Jack Reed Group.