Developers will present ideas for former Northridge Mall site at BizTimes’ annual Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference

Three teams of developers will present their dream redevelopment ideas for the former Northridge Mall site on Milwaukee’s far northwest side at the annual BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The format for the event will be a “Developer Fantasy Camp.” It will be similar to the 2012 conference, during which three developers pitched dream projects for the then vacant Park East corridor in downtown Milwaukee.

The developers who will present their ideas for the former Northridge Mall site will include:

Scott Lurie , founder of F Street

, founder of Robert Monnat , senior partner with Mandel Group , and Michael Adetoro , managing partner of FIT Investment Group

, senior partner with , and , managing partner of Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners, and Stephanie Mercado, supplier diversity supervisor for Michels Corp.

After their presentations the developers will respond to questions and then the audience will vote on their favorite project.

The event will also include a capital markets update from Billy Fox, senior vice president of MLG Capital, and an update on city of Milwaukee development activity and issues from Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump.

The sponsors for the event are: Building Advantage, CLA, Husch Blackwell and Johnson Financial Group.

Exhibit sponsors are: Innovative Signs and JLA Architects.

The Marquette University College of Business Administration’s Center for Real Estate and the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin are event partners.

Click here to register.