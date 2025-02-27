Developer revises Pewaukee golf course redevelopment plans

Franklin-based real estate development firm Land By Label has updated its plans to redevelop the 161-acre Pewaukee Golf Club, formerly known as Willow Run, located at N12 W26506 Golf Road. The site is adjacent to GE Healthcare, Froedtert Lake County Surgery Center and the Ingleside Hotel.

When the project was first proposed in December of 2023, Land by Label pitched a 460-unit housing redevelopment of the golf course which included 15 two-story apartment buildings with a total of 300 units located at the center of the golf course and 160 single-family homes.

New plans submitted to Pewaukee’s Plan Commission last week feature 485 total units, including 283 multi-family apartments, 42 single-family homes for rent, and up to 160 single-family lots for sale. A 3,000-square-foot clubhouse is planned for the site as well and will feature the leasing center and management offices, a fitness center, a clubroom, patio space, an outdoor kitchen, and a private pool. The site plan also includes resident dog parks, according to city documents.

- Advertisement -

The biggest changes to the site plans include the relocation of the high-density apartments to the northeast corner of the site, occupying roughly 19 acres, and the addition of 42 single-family homes for rent, located on the vacant northwest portion of the site.

Apartments will range from studio to three-bedroom units. Single-family homes for rent will be built as standalone structures ranging from 1,200 to 2,100 square feet and will feature attached garages and a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Single-family lots for sale will be built custom to the buyer, and will be developed by a separate homebuilding company, according to city documents.

Several homebuilding companies are interested, said Emily Cialdini, vice president of development at Land by Label. None can be disclosed at this time, she said.

- Advertisement -

Roughly 38 of the 161 total acres will be dedicated to a public park with access to trails that connect to the Lake Country Trail, down from the original 60 acres proposed in 2023. The remaining 123 acres will be dedicated to housing infrastructure.

Feedback from Pewaukee’s Plan Commission yielded the restructuring of roads on the site to include more public passageways, Cialdini said.

Land by Label is currently working on restructuring the roads and deciding on third-party homebuilders for the single-family lots for sale.

- Advertisement -

If approved, Land by Label hopes to break ground in fall of this year. The golf course would close as a result of approval.