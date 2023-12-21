Developer proposes 460 housing units on Pewaukee golf course site

Franklin-based development firmis planning a redevelopment of the 142-acre Pewaukee Golf Club that could bring up to 460 housing units. Known as Willow Run Golf Club until 2016, the golf course is located at N12 W26506 Golf Road, between Springs Water Park and the GE Healthcare campus in Waukesha. Land By Label is proposing 15 two-story apartment buildings with a total of 300 units located at the center of the golf course, according to conceptual plans the company submitted to the city. The units will include studios up to three-bedroom units. The northern end of the property will have space for 160 single family homes. "We have expressed interest from a number of homebuilders ranging from semi-custom to custom homes," developer documents say. About 60 acres at the southern end of the property, which is a designated floodplain, will be kept as greenspace with trails and wooded areas, the plans say. In their proposal, developers pointed to several single family and multifamily developments in Waukesha County that have been successful due to the county's need for housing, evidenced by. The conceptual plans will undergo initial city review Thursday to allow the developer to determine whether to proceed with detailed development plans, city documents say. In 2018, a development firm calledhadfor the golf course property with 410 apartments and restaurants, anchored by a baseball stadium with capacity for 3,500. After Pewaukee officials did not support that proposal, Diamond Club Entertainment went on to build the stadium that the Lake Country Dockhounds play at in Oconomowoc.