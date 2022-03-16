Developer behind $84 million Bayside project gives $4 million for new North Shore Library

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Conceptual site plan. Credit: Rinka
Conceptual site plan for the Bayside mixed-use development. Credit: Rinka
North Shore Library's new location, one component of an $84 million mixed-use development under construction in Bayside, has received a $4 million gift from the project’s developer. Bayside Development Partners II LLC, an affiliate of…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

