Derse acquires Polish trade show company

Milwaukee-based Derse
, a designer and builder of trade show exhibits, is expanding its global presence with the acquisition of Polish trade show company Nebula Exhibits
.
Through the acquisition, Derse has acquired both Nebula Exhibits and its full-service production facility in Poznan, Poland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This expansion makes Derse one of the few U.S.-based exhibit companies with a full-service fabrication facility in Europe.
Derse now has the capability to build locally in both North America and Europe which will help maximize resources and control costs for client needs on both continents, according to a Friday announcement from the company.
"We are thrilled to welcome Nebula Exhibits into the Derse family," said Brett Haney
, chief executive officer of Derse. "This acquisition aligns with our vision to be a leading global provider of trade show and event solutions and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional brand experiences worldwide. We look forward to building on Nebula Exhibits’ success and working together to drive growth and innovation in the industry."
Derse manages exhibit programs for approximately 500 clients at more than 8,000 individual events each year. The kinds of exhibits the company builds range from tabletops to complex, double-deck exhibits with multimedia presentations, special lighting and fully operational equipment or products.
Following the acquisition, Derse will host an expanded portfolio of trade shows and events, offering more opportunities for networking, learning, and business growth.
"Joining forces with Derse is an exciting opportunity for Nebula," said Michael Libow,
president of Nebula Exhibits. "Our shared cultural values and commitment to excellence and innovation will allow us to create even more impactful trade show and event experiences for our clients. We are confident that this partnership will lead to new opportunities and growth for our collective customers, employees, and communities."