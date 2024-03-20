Demolition beginning at former Northridge Mall Boston Store

Exterior demolition of the former Boston Store at Northridge Mall in Milwaukee is beginning as early as today.

The former department store’s “exterior, structural demolition” was expected to start as early as today, according to a brief Department of City Development statement.

The Boston Store property is being demolished by Lannon-based HM Brandt, a family-owned demolition company that has worked on projects including the former Roundy’s warehouse in Wauwatosa and the Oriental Theatre in Milwaukee.

The city took control of the Boston Store property in 2018, before taking control of the rest of the vacant mall, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, in January through property tax foreclosure. The property was valued at $2.5 million, according to state records.

The remaining mall demolition is to begin later this year. The work to make the 58-acre site available for new development should be completed by fall 2025.

Meanwhile, the city boarded up windows, set up fencing and hired 24/7 security to stop break-ins in January. Since implementing the new security measures, there have been three breaches compared to nearly daily breaches before, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Interior demolition and asbestos testing and remediation has begun throughout the mall, city officials have said.

The demolition, and asbestos cleanup work is being financed with a $15 million federal grant provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. That grant was awarded by Gov. Tony Evers.