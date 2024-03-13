Democratic National Committee leases office space for Milwaukee HQ

As Milwaukee gears up to host the Republican National Convention this summer, the Democratic National Committee has opened an office in the city.

City permits show that the DNC will lease about 10,000 square feet at the Blatz House Office Complex at 252 E. Highland Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

The office will serve as the headquarters for the Biden campaign and the Democrats’ 44 offices around Wisconsin, according to a statement from the DNC. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Democrats have based their campaign out of Milwaukee.

The office will be used for training sessions for volunteers, canvass kickoffs and volunteer recruitment events.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has leased 24,000 square feet of office space at the Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., in downtown Milwaukee