Demand surge powers Generac’s growth

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Tom Pettit was hired in early 2020 as chief operations officer of Generac Power Systems to help the Town of Genesee-based generator manufacturer build the processes, capabilities, technology and talent needed for it to double…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display