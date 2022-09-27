Deloitte reveals its annual list of Wisconsin’s largest privately-held companies

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Downtown Milwaukee, with Milwaukee Art Museum in foreground and US Bank Center and Northwestern Mutual tower in background
Downtown Milwaukee, with Milwaukee Art Museum in foreground and U.S. Bank Center and Northwestern Mutual tower in background

London-based Deloitte has announced its annual Deloitte Wisconsin 75 list of the state’s largest privately-held companies.

To qualify, companies must be headquartered in Wisconsin and must have a majority ownership (more than 5%) by individuals, family, employee stock ownership plan or private quality firm. Public companies are eligible when more than 50% of the value or vote shares are owned by individuals, family, ESOP or private equity. The companies must also have at least $50 million in annual sales revenue. The companies are ranked by sales revenue.

Here’s the list:

  1. Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee
  2. ABC Supply Co. Inc., Beloit
  3. S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Racine
  4. American Family Insurance, Madison
  5. Uline, Pleasant Prairie
  6. Kohler Co., Kohler
  7. Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, Arcadia
  8. Kwik Trip, La Crosse
  9. U.S. Ventures, Appleton
  10. Schreiber Foods, Green Bay
  11. Schneider, Green Bay
  12. CUNA Mutual Group, Madison
  13. Epic Systems Corp., Verona
  14. Michels Corp., Brownsville
  15. Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point
  16. Baird, Milwaukee
  17. Quad, Sussex
  18. Menasha Corp., Neenah
  19. Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay
  20. Trek Bicycle Corp., Waterloo
  21. Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan
  22. Quartz, Madison
  23. West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., West Bend
  24. Sargento Foods Inc., Plymouth
  25. Charter Manufacturing, Mequon
  26. Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., Plymouth
  27. The DeLong Co., Inc., Clinton
  28. Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah
  29. Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah
  30. Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill
  31. The Boldt Company, Appleton
  32. Findorff, Madison
  33. Walbec Group, Waukesha
  34. Boucher Group, Inc., Greenfield
  35. SECURA Insurance, Neenah
  36. Brakebush Brothers, Inc., Westfield
  37. Hydrite, Brookfield
  38. Promega Corp., Madison
  39. Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha
  40. Great Northern Corp., Appleton
  41. AriensCo, Brillon
  42. Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc
  43. JX Enterprises, Inc., Hartland
  44. American Packaging Corp., Columbus
  45. IEWC, New Berlin
  46. Roehl Transport, Inc., Marshfield
  47. RJ Schinner, Menomonee Falls
  48. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Mayville
  49. Ewald Automotive Group, LLC, Delafield
  50. Stoughton Trailers, Stoughton
  51. Hy Cite Enterprises, Middleton
  52. Palermo Villa, Inc., Milwaukee
  53. JP Cullen, Janesville
  54. J.F. Ahern Co, Fond du Lac
  55. Hooper, De Forest
  56. Werner Electric, Appleton
  57. First Supply, Madison
  58. Hunzinger Construction Co., Brookfield
  59. Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah
  60. Gustave A. Larson Co., Pewaukee
  61. J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Neenah
  62. Johnson Financial Group, Milwaukee
  63. Zilber Ltd., Milwaukee
  64. Foth, De Pere
  65. Fox World Travel, Oshkosh
  66. MGS Mfg. Group, Inc., Germantown
  67. CG Schmidt, Milwaukee
  68. QPS Employment Group, Brookfield
  69. The Douglas Stewart Company, Inc., Madison
  70. Standard Process Inc., Palmyra
  71. Astronautics Corporation of America, Oak Creek
  72. Stella & Chewy’s, Oak Creek
  73. River States Truck and Trailer, Inc., La Crosse
  74. Crystal Finishing Systems, Inc., Schofield
  75. Edward H. Wolf & Sons, Inc., Slinger

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display