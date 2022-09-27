Deloitte reveals its annual list of Wisconsin’s largest privately-held companies

London-based Deloitte has announced its annual Deloitte Wisconsin 75 list of the state’s largest privately-held companies.
To qualify, companies must be headquartered in Wisconsin and must have a majority ownership (more than 5%) by individuals, family, employee stock ownership plan or private quality firm. Public companies are eligible when more than 50% of the value or vote shares are owned by individuals, family, ESOP or private equity. The companies must also have at least $50 million in annual sales revenue. The companies are ranked by sales revenue.
Here’s the list:
- Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee
- ABC Supply Co. Inc., Beloit
- S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Racine
- American Family Insurance, Madison
- Uline, Pleasant Prairie
- Kohler Co., Kohler
- Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, Arcadia
- Kwik Trip, La Crosse
- U.S. Ventures, Appleton
- Schreiber Foods, Green Bay
- Schneider, Green Bay
- CUNA Mutual Group, Madison
- Epic Systems Corp., Verona
- Michels Corp., Brownsville
- Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point
- Baird, Milwaukee
- Quad, Sussex
- Menasha Corp., Neenah
- Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay
- Trek Bicycle Corp., Waterloo
- Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan
- Quartz, Madison
- West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., West Bend
- Sargento Foods Inc., Plymouth
- Charter Manufacturing, Mequon
- Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., Plymouth
- The DeLong Co., Inc., Clinton
- Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah
- Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah
- Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill
- The Boldt Company, Appleton
- Findorff, Madison
- Walbec Group, Waukesha
- Boucher Group, Inc., Greenfield
- SECURA Insurance, Neenah
- Brakebush Brothers, Inc., Westfield
- Hydrite, Brookfield
- Promega Corp., Madison
- Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha
- Great Northern Corp., Appleton
- AriensCo, Brillon
- Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc
- JX Enterprises, Inc., Hartland
- American Packaging Corp., Columbus
- IEWC, New Berlin
- Roehl Transport, Inc., Marshfield
- RJ Schinner, Menomonee Falls
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Mayville
- Ewald Automotive Group, LLC, Delafield
- Stoughton Trailers, Stoughton
- Hy Cite Enterprises, Middleton
- Palermo Villa, Inc., Milwaukee
- JP Cullen, Janesville
- J.F. Ahern Co, Fond du Lac
- Hooper, De Forest
- Werner Electric, Appleton
- First Supply, Madison
- Hunzinger Construction Co., Brookfield
- Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah
- Gustave A. Larson Co., Pewaukee
- J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Neenah
- Johnson Financial Group, Milwaukee
- Zilber Ltd., Milwaukee
- Foth, De Pere
- Fox World Travel, Oshkosh
- MGS Mfg. Group, Inc., Germantown
- CG Schmidt, Milwaukee
- QPS Employment Group, Brookfield
- The Douglas Stewart Company, Inc., Madison
- Standard Process Inc., Palmyra
- Astronautics Corporation of America, Oak Creek
- Stella & Chewy’s, Oak Creek
- River States Truck and Trailer, Inc., La Crosse
- Crystal Finishing Systems, Inc., Schofield
- Edward H. Wolf & Sons, Inc., Slinger