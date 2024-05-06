Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Delafield salon and spa hopes ESOP helps sustain its future

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Kurt and Diane Hampton, owners of Anton’s Salon & MSpa in Delafield.
Kurt and Diane Hampton, owners of Anton’s Salon & MSpa in Delafield.
Learn more about:
Anton’s Salon & MSpaDiane HamptonKurt Hampton
Last updated

Last year, one Delafield small business became the first salon and spa in Wisconsin – and likely among the few in the U.S. – to adopt an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP. The move transitioned ownership of Anton’s Salon & MSpa from its two longtime proprietors, husband-and-wife duo Kurt and Diane Hampton, to its

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE