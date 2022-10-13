Davis|Kuelthau to merge with Chicago-based law firm

Milwaukee-based law firm Davis|Kuelthau s.c. and Chicago-based law firm SmithAmundsen LLC announced today that they will merge on Nov. 1 to form a law firm called Amundsen Davis, LLC.

SmithAmundsen has more than 180 attorneys practicing from offices in Chicago, St. Charles, Rockford and Crystal Lake, Illinois; Milwaukee; Indianapolis; St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio.

Amundsen Davis will be comprised of more than 230 attorneys. It will operate 12 offices throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio.

Based on data published by Law 360 in June of 2022, the combined firm will be amongst the largest 200 law firms in the U.S. based on total domestic attorney count, the firms said in a news release.

Amundsen Davis will offer business law services including labor and employment, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, commercial real estate, cybersecurity, tax, and, for individuals, estate and wealth planning.

“SmithAmundsen has grown steadily and strategically over the last 25 years to add service areas and expand our geographic reach to truly benefit our clients,” said managing partner Larry A. Schechtman. “The opportunity to combine with a firm that is so like-minded is one we are very excited about. What will set Amundsen Davis apart from our large law firm competition is our ability to maintain a boutique firm feeling in terms of client service while providing the resources and infrastructure of a large national firm.”

“Davis|Kuelthau’s clients represent the best of the best in Wisconsin business and this combined Amundsen Davis platform will allow us to better serve their needs geographically while expanding the depth and capabilities offered to them,” said Joseph E. Tierney IV, president of Davis|Kuelthau. “The synergy between SmithAmundsen and Davis|Kuelthau in our respective service areas, client bases and overall philosophies of the client experience make this combination a fantastic opportunity.”

Amundsen Davis’s Milwaukee and Brookfield, Wisconsin offices will be co-managed by Joe Trevino of SmithAmundsen and Matt McClean of Davis|Kuelthau. Sherry Coley, Davis|Kuelthau partner, will remain manager of the firm’s Appleton and Green Bay presence. Integration efforts are underway.