Davis|Kuelthau expands in Fox Valley, Green Bay with acquisition

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Milwaukee-based law firm Davis|Kuelthau, s.c. will acquire Appleton-based Epiphany Law LLC as of March 1, expanding its existing presence in the Fox Valley and Green Bay. The move will add eight attorneys, five paralegals and…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display