Davis|Kuelthau expands in Fox Valley, Green Bay with acquisition

Milwaukee-based law firm Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
will acquire Appleton-based Epiphany Law LLC
as of March 1, expanding its existing presence in the Fox Valley and Green Bay.
The move will add eight attorneys, five paralegals and support staff to Davis|Kuelthau.
“At D|K, we target growth with a great degree of purpose and a fit for our culture,” said Sherry Coley, D|K’s office managing partner for the firm’s Appleton and Green Bay offices. “We are excited about this union for the value that it offers to our mutual clients. It also reflects our priority to serve the communities in which we live and work. The synergy between Epiphany and D|K in our respective service areas, clientele, dedication to personalized care, and competitive rates made this an extraordinary opportunity.”
Epiphany Law has a 17-year history of serving small to midsized businesses, multi-national companies and entrepreneurs across industries like construction, distribution, finance, manufacturing, real estate and retail.
The partnership “allows for increased growth while maintaining the sophisticated service and culture that has always been important to both firms and their clients,” Davis|Kuelthau said in a press release announcing the deal.
As part of the move, Davis|Kuelthau will move its Appleton office from downtown to Epiphany’s location at 2800 E. Eneterprise Ave., near I-41.