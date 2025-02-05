Dave’s Hot Chicken to open New Berlin location this week

Los Angeles-based fast-casual restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken will open a location in New Berlin on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3721 S. Moorland Road.

It will be the eighth Wisconsin location for Dave’s Hot Chicken, which also has restaurants in Ashwaubenon, Kenosha, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s local franchise operator, Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group in 2021 signed a deal to open 14 Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants over six years, in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay and the Fox River Valley. The first Milwaukee-area location opened in 2022 at the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls.