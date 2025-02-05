Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open New Berlin location this week

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Dave's Hot ChickenRoaring Fork Restaurant Group

Los Angeles-based fast-casual restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken will open a location in New Berlin on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3721 S. Moorland Road.

It will be the eighth Wisconsin location for Dave’s Hot Chicken, which also has restaurants in Ashwaubenon, Kenosha, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s local franchise operator, Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group in 2021 signed a deal to open 14 Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants over six years, in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay and the Fox River Valley. The first Milwaukee-area location opened in 2022 at the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls.

Dave’s Hot Chicken New Berlin location

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.