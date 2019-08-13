Data Holdings expands Milwaukee data center

Data Holdings has completed construction of a 7,500-square-foot expansion of its Milwaukee data center
Data Holdings has completed construction of a 7,500-square-foot expansion of its Milwaukee data center at 3135 W. Highland Boulevard, the company announced Tuesday.

The new multi-million-dollar suite supports 250 cabinet positions with 2-25 Kilowatts of power and cooling demand per cabinet, according to a news release. Construction work began in April.

Data Holdings commissioned the Milwaukee data center facility on Friday by loading 110% of the designed power load, testing the suite’s uninterruptible power supply, power distribution units and critical cooling systems.

Data Holdings is a subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corp., the economic-diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“With this expansion, we continue to help our customers embrace digital transformation, and secure our position as a world-class data center,” Paul Hoesly, PBDC chief financial officer, said in the release.

