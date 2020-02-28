Danielle Clarke: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Notable Women in Commercial Banking Number of years working in your current industry: 30

Number of years with your current company/firm: 30

Undergrad degree/university: Chemical Engineering / Notre Dame

Chemical Engineering / Notre Dame Graduate degree/university: MBA - Finance / Depaul

Danielle Clarke is a role model for her outstanding partnership, communications, mentoring and relationship building skills. She leads by example and is a top culture carrier. She works selflessly to support her clients, help others within the firm and improve our business.

Danielle develops remarkably strong rapport and personal connections with her clients. They value her as both a business partner and friend. In addition to serving traditional banking needs, Danielle often helps connect people for board memberships and executive recruiting.

Danielle manages some of the most complex and valued relationships for the bank within Wisconsin. Over her many years, including the last 12 to 18 months, she has consistently developed new business and client relationships to steadily grow the portfolio she manages. Based on her business production metrics and 360 feedback from partners internally, she is ranked within the top 20% of bankers nationally within our organization.

Outside of work, Danielle has a passion for volunteer work. She previously served as Chair of the Finance Committee for PEARLS and more recently as Chairperson of the Board (and is currently Chair Emeritus). Also, she enjoys volunteering for Hunger Task Force, Ronald McDonald House and other area charities.