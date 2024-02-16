Dane County leads state in single-family home construction

Dane County continues to lead Wisconsin in single-family homebuilding activity, demonstrating that the Madison area is still experiencing the most growth in the state. In 2023 there were 1,397 single-family housing permits pulled in Dane County, an increase of 15.7% compared to 2022, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Builders Association. Dane County is seeing far more single-family home construction activity than any other county in Wisconsin. The county with the second highest amount of single-family home building activity is Waukesha County, which had 690 permits pulled in 2023, a decrease of 7% compared to 2022. The next highest levels of single-family home building activity were in Brown County, which had 478 in 2023, a 8.1% increase, and in St. Croix (near the Twin Cities) with 424 permits pulled in 2023, a decrease of 6.4%. Grant County, located in the southwest corner of the state, had the highest growth rate in single-family homebuilding activity in 2023, with a 78.9% increase to 127. Statewide, single-family homebuilding activity rose 2.9% in 2023 with a total of 11,657 permits pulled. “We are pleased with the growth we’ve seen in 2023,” said Wisconsin Builders Association president Jim Doering. “Easing interest rates have been helping spur the homebuilding industry, and we anticipate continuing to see an increase of construction as rates are expected to continue dropping this spring and summer.” “We are looking forward to continued home development thanks to not only a drop in interest rates which have been plaguing buyers, but the enaction of five new workforce housing programs through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority that were passed and implemented through legislative efforts,” said WBA executive director Brad Boycks. There were 2,260 single-family homebuilding permits pulled in the eight southeastern Wisconsin counties in 2023. Thesays not enough new supply of homes are being added to the Milwaukee-area housing market to meet demand. "New construction would normally add 3,000-4,000 units to the market annually, but that market segment has been down by about 50% since the Great Recession," the GMAR said in its latest report. "There is a significant, long-term danger if we do not create additional supply in the form of single-family and condominium units: Thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced into rental units, unable to save for a down payment and foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity – as well as all of the other benefits of homeownership. That will result in problems decades down the road when families do not have enough home equity to tap into for college expenses, to remodel their home, or for emergencies." Here’s a breakdown by county (southeastern Wisconsin counties in bold) of the single-family housing permits in Wisconsin in 2023, including the amount of increase or decrease compared to 2022: Dane, 1,397, +15.7%Brown, 478, +8.1% St. Croix, 424, -6.4%Outagamie, 342, -6% Marathon, 283, +1.8% Door, 279, +44.6% Vilas, 254, +5.8%Chippewa, 222, -5.1% Oconto, 218, -7.2% Eau Claire, 216, -12.9% Polk, 212, +0.5% La Crosse, 210, +8.8% Rock, 209, -29.9%Dodge, 197, +48.1%Winnebago, 195, -35% Oneida, 193, +14.2% Portage, 184, +16.5% Sauk, 174, -3.3%Columbia, 167, +45.2% Juneau, 167, -3.5%Calumet, 150, +17.2% Fond du Lac, 150, +4.9% Dunn, 149, +0.7% Wood, 147, +16.7% Baron, 139, -1.4% Jefferson, 131, -29.6% Grant, 127, +78.9% Burnett, 122, 18.4% Monroe, 115, +32.2% Pierce, 114, -23% Adams, 113, +16.5% Vernon, 113, -3.4% Manitowoc, 101, +31.2% Waushara, 96, -5% Bayfield, 92, +29.6% Clark, 89, +6% Lincoln, 88, -3.3% Douglas, 85, +1.2% Waupaca, 84, +1.2% Trempealeau, 82, -5.7% Green, 77, -6.1% Taylor, 74, +68.2% Shawano, 73, +1.4% Jackson, 71, -1.4% Lafayette, 67, +71.8% Iowa, 67, 3.1% Washburn, 66, -9.6% Buffalo, 65, +18.2% Marinette, 63, -14.9% Green Lake, 53, +23.3% Richland, 52, +18.2% Kewaunee, 48, 11.6% Marquette, 46, -32.4% Crawford, 45, -18.2% Price, 44, +76% Rusk, 43, -2.3% Iron, 39, -17% Sawyer, 35, -39.7% Ashland, 26, 0.0% Pepin, 19, -54.8% Forest, 7, -22.2% Langlade, 5, -16.7% Florence, 4, (none in 2022)