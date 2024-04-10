Dakota Supply Group building new facility in Town of Sheboygan

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Dakota Supply Group
(DSG), a distributor of building materials, is building a 39,000-square-foot facility in the Town of Sheboygan.
DSG supplies a broad range of products in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries.
The new building at 4212 High Tech Lane will offer a comprehensive range of products in the electrical, plumbing and HVAC industries. The facility, slated to open in 2025, will feature both warehouse and office space.
"We are delighted to announce our newest location in Sheboygan," said Paul Kennedy
, president and chief executive officer of Dakota Supply Group. "This investment signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and convenience to our customers, employee owners, and the Sheboygan community. Just as we've done in other regions, our goal is to become a partner in Sheboygan's growth and success story, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local market."
DSG also has Wisconsin locations in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Plover and La Crosse.