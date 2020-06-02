Notable Women in Construction and Design: Dajen “Diane” Bohacek

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 15

15 Number of years with your current company/firm: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: St. Norbert College - Psychology & Communication

St. Norbert College - Psychology & Communication Graduate degree/university: UW-Milwaukee - MA Journalism and Mass Communication

Dajen “Diane” Bohacek is a leader within her organization, the Milwaukee construction industry and among her national association. She has served the plumbing, mechanical and sheet metal contractors in southeastern Wisconsin for 15 years in a variety of capacities.

She is a labor relations expert with experience in negotiating new collectively bargained agreements on behalf of contractors with labor partners from Local 75 (plumbers), Local 601 (pipe fitters) and Local 18 (sheet metal).

Bohacek manages the workforce development arm of the Alliance and manages the Youth Apprenticeship Program matching high school students with an interest in the mechanical construction trades with interested contractors.

“She also directs the marketing and outreach for the Alliance and its members, including having co-created and managed the Choose Bigger digital recruiting platform for apprentices in the local pipe fitting and sheet metal apprentice training programs,” said Jonathan Kowalski, executive director of the Plumbing, Mechanical and Sheet Metal Contractors’ Alliance. “She is passionate about the role her contractors play in the construction economy in our market and has invested tremendous amounts of time working with apprentice candidates as they explore the union construction industry.”

Bohacek also participates in the national Women in the Mechanical Industry initiative and the local National Association of Women in Construction chapter.