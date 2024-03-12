Dahlberg Law Group acquires O’Meara Law

Jackson, Wisconsin-basedtoday announced the acquisition of West Bend-based, Washington County's oldest law firm. The combined entity will be known as. With the merger finalized, Dahlberg O'Meara Law Group, LLC now has six offices in Hartford, West Bend, Jackson, Wauwatosa, Appleton and Sheboygan. Dahlberg O'Meara Law Group offers a range of services, including personal injury, wrongful death, worker’s compensation, estate planning, divorce, bankruptcy, and criminal/OWI defense. "We are excited to join forces with O'Meara Law, a firm deeply rooted in the Washington County community for more than 150 years," said, principal at Dahlberg O'Meara Law Group, LLC. "Our combined experience and resources will allow us to serve our clients better and address their diverse legal needs. Our firm's more than 150-plus years of dedication to the community are just the start. We are committed to delivering personalized legal services with compassion and respect. It is a true privilege to serve such great people in southeast Wisconsin, and our goal has always been to provide the best client experience possible."