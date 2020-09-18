Culver’s CEO to retire

Prairie du Sac-based Culver Franchising System LLC, the parent company of Culver’s restaurnts, announced today the retirement of its chief executive officer and president Joe Koss, at the end of the year.

Koss has worked for Culver’s for 23 years, helping the company expand its footprint to what is now nearly 770 restaurants.

“Joe has positively impacted so many facets of our company in his time with us, especially his leadership through this unprecedented set of circumstances we’ve successfully navigated recently,” said Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver. “That said, we certainly know how important family is and fully support his decision to focus there.”

Leadership at Culver Franchising System LLC is actively recruiting for a CEO to replace Koss, the company said.