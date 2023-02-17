Cudahy Tower Apartments building in Milwaukee sold for $16.5 million

The Cudahy Foundation has sold the 14-story, historic Cudahy Tower Apartments building at 925. E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee to Shoreline Real Estate Co. for $16.5 million.

The transaction was announced this week in a statement issued by the foundation, Shoreline Real Estate, The Crichton Family and Julie Cudahy: “The Cudahy Foundation is pleased to announce the sale of the Cudahy Tower Apartments to the Crichton family, owners of Shoreline Real Estate. The Crichtons are honored to continue the legacy of the late Michael Cudahy and his daughter Julie, providing the same level of care for the property and first-class experience for its residents.”

Dubbed the Cudahy Apartment Towers, the historic apartment complex known for its alabaster terra cotta façade, was originally referred to as the Buena Vista Flats.

The seven-story south end of the building was erected by meatpacking magnate Patrick Cudahy in 1908, and designed by famed architectural firm Ferry & Class, according to state historical records. The 14-story tower was constructed in 1928 and designed by Holabird & Root.

Famous tenants have included Fred Pabst, who served as the president of Pabst Corp. from 1921-1932.

Today the 83-unit building also houses Bacchus Restaurant on the first floor.

The building had been owned by the late Michael Cudahy. It was transferred to the foundation in December 2022 following the patriarch’s death in March of that year.

Shoreline Real Estate owns about a dozen apartment complexes in and near Milwaukee.