Cudahy-based C R Industries merges with electrical equipment supplier

Cudahy-based C R Industries
, a full-service metal design and fabrication shop, has merged with Modular Power and Data
, an electrical equipment provider based in Dane, Wisconsin.
The merger officially closed on Jan. 1. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
"This merger brings together a team of over 70 talented employees, combining our expertise and resources to deliver even greater value to our clients," said an announcement from C R Industries. "As one unified company, we are now better equipped to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions in the evolving energy and thermal management sectors."
Rich Ballenger
and co-owner Erik Thompson acquired C R Industries in 2022
. Both men were former leaders at Lucas-Milhaupt Inc.
before buying the company. Ballenger and Thompson have been working to transform the company into a full-service metal design and fabricating shop with welding, powder coating and packaging capabilities.
Since 2022, C R Industries has also grown through the acquisition of
Nashotah-based Mod-U-Dock, a manufacturer of modular marine dock systems.
Following the merger with Modular Power and Data, Ballenger has also been named chief operating officer of the company.
"With this merger, we are positioned to meet the growing demands of the market while continuing to deliver high-quality solutions that drive success for our clients and partners," said the announcement from C R Industries. "We are excited for the future and look forward to leading the way in delivering outstanding results for all stakeholders."