CSL USA fermentation facility opening in Caledonia

CSL USA Inc. ( CSL USA Inc. ( Cultures Supporting Life USA Inc. ), a manufacturer of ingredients used in the dietary supplement and food industries, is opening a new fermentation facility in Caledonia. The new 80,000-square-foot facility will support the food, beverage, health and nutrition markets. Plans for the facility were first announced in 2018. A portion of the 25-acre site along Nicholson Road had been slated for expansion. "The new CSL USA production facilities located in the United States will increase our flexibility to serve the needs of U.S. customers, while increasing the global capacity for our worldwide customer base,” said Kyle Griffiths, vice president of sales and marketing for CSL USA. “We believe that the creation of CSL USA will accelerate our efforts to grow in both the health and nutrition and the food and beverage markets globally as we bring new products and service to the U.S. marketplace.” CSL USA is a new independent entity. CSL will have access to strains and technologies developed by Italian company Sacco System. Sacco System produces food ingredients including food cultures, bacterial cultures, and probiotics, for the dairy, food, dietary supplements, pharma, and agriculture markets. It is also one of the largest contract fermentation organizations in the world. CSL USA will promote the full line of food ingredients, food cultures, bacterial cultures, probiotics, and comprehensive fermentation services to customers in the .US.