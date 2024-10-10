Cruise ship season in Milwaukee ends this weekend

The last cruise ship to visit Milwaukee this year will arrive on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Port Milwaukee will conclude its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the Le Bellot, a cruise ship operated by French cruise ship operator Ponant. Le Bellot will arrive at Pier Wisconsin around 7 a.m. on Sunday and is scheduled to depart Port Milwaukee around 6 p.m.

Port Milwaukee kicked off its 2024 cruise season on May 1, with the arrival of the Viking Octantis.

This year’s cruise season brought 27 visits by seven vessels to Milwaukee between early May and mid-October, according to Port Milwaukee.

Officials estimated that more than 12,000 passengers would visit Milwaukee this season. Final numbers will be released once the season concludes.

“Milwaukee continues to prove it is a premier destination for international cruise lines,” said port director Jackie Q. Carter. “Cruising brings great value to our local economy and allows our city to showcase its vibrant culture. Each ship that calls on Milwaukee supports local businesses and strengthens our position as a Great Lakes cruising destination.”

Cruise ship traffic in Milwaukee is down a bit from the previous two years. The city had 30 cruise ship visits in 2023 and 33 in 2022. Those ships brought 11,502 passengers in 2023 and 13,611 in 2022.