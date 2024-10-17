Cruise ship passenger visits to Milwaukee up 18% this year

reported today that 13,568 cruise ship passengers visited the city this year, nearly an 18% increase from 11,502 passengers a year ago, according to the port’s annual report. This year’s cruise ship passenger traffic in Milwaukee came in just below the 13,611 total in 2022. Port Milwaukee’s 2024 Great Lake cruising season ended on Sunday with the departure of Le Bellot, which is operated by a French cruise ship company. There were a total of 27 cruise ship vessel calls at Port Milwaukee this year from seven vessels. Hoping to build on its status as a Great Lakes cruise ship destination, city officials plan to build a new cruise ship facility at a redeveloped South Shore Cruise Dock, located immediately east of the Lake Express High Speed Ferry terminal at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive. It will serve as the future docking space for Seawaymax vessels, which are the largest ships that can fit through the canal locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Currently those vessels use cargo ship docks in Milwaukee. The $17 million project includes $3.5 million in federal funds allocated by the state. Mayor’s proposed 2025 budget includes $5 million for the project, which would be the final funding piece for it. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and the project is scheduled to be completed for the 2026 cruise season. “Port Milwaukee is excited about the success of the 2024 cruise season, and grateful for the potential opportunity to grow that success with the new Seawaymax cruise dock,” port directorsaid. “Having a dedicated space for Seawaymax cruise ships, outside of the commercial cargo space, will support our efforts to grow the tourism side of our business, generating revenue for the city and contributing to services for Milwaukee residents.” Looking ahead to the 2025 cruise season, Victory Cruise Lines will return to Port Milwaukee after a seven-year hiatus. It will make port calls to Milwaukee with its Victory I vessel, which has a capacity of about 200 people. “We are optimistic that will attract even more visitors,” Johnson said.