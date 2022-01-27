Cream City Cocktail Bar, other additions coming to American Family Field this season

Just a few weeks out from spring training, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday several additions to American Family Field that will add to the options of fan experiences, including a new Cream City Cocktail Bar.

According to a press release from the Brewers, the Cream City Cocktail Bar is the “signature addition” to the ballpark for the upcoming season. The 65-foot porcelain bar will be located in the right field corner on the Loge Level of the stadium. Cream City Cocktail Bar will feature cream city brick in its design and have wood and metal design attributes. A variety of spirits will be offered with an emphasis on local brands.

“We are always researching improvements to elevate the fan experience at American Family Field, and we are excited to be unveiling this project in 2022,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “The Cream City Cocktail Bar will be a popular new gathering spot for fans who will appreciate the cream city brick design, synonymous with Wisconsin, and the local spirits being served. We know it will be a great addition to the fan experience and very popular with Brewers fans as they visit the ballpark.”

Two new retail pop-ups will also open on the Loge Level this season. American Family Field’s concourses will see the addition of 10 new marketplaces showcasing a variety of packed beverages and popular snacks. A larger marketplace location will be placed on the Terrace Level of the stadium. In conjunction with the addition of these new marketplaces, several new self-checkout units will also be installed throughout the ballpark.

Three other areas within American Family Field are also slated to see some upgrades. The Aurora Children’s Health Kids Zone, which is moving to a more spacious area behind section 406, will get a poured-in-place rubber playground flooring system and extra wall padding for a safer experience. The Associated Bank Check Deck will receive upgraded porcelain countertops and new TVs. Upgrades to the interior bars and furniture within the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club and Party Suites are also planned.