Cousins Subs reopens location on Milwaukee’s East Side

Cousins Subs has returned to Milwaukee’s Upper East Side neighborhood with a brand new store on the corner of North Oakland Avenue and East Locust Street.

The restaurant occupies a 1,775-square-foot space in The Eastsider, a new luxury apartment building located at 2900 N. Oakland Ave.

A stand-alone Cousins Subs restaurant had previously stood on the site, but closed almost two years ago to make way for construction of the new building.

“The Eastsider is a new development in Milwaukee’s East Side that modernizes the historic neighborhood and appeals to those who live, work and study in the area,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “Cousins Subs is proud to be the sub sandwich shop of choice for many students, residents and businesses in the neighborhood and is confident this redeveloped location will exceed guests’ expectations.”

Cousins’ new East Side restaurant is the 40th location to be remodeled as part of the company’s 2016 rebranding initiative, the company said. Newly designed stores feature natural wood, stone and metal accents as well as Cousins’ new logo and digital menu boards.

Franchisee Capri Subs LLC owns three other Cousins locations in the Milwaukee area in addition to the Upper East Side restaurant. Three out of four of those restaurants have been remodeled over the past two years.

Fifteen people will be employed at its Oakland Avenue location. Hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cousins has two other locations in or near the East Side, one on Brady Street and one on West Capitol Drive and North Humboldt Boulevard in Shorewood.

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs and its franchisees currently operate almost 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin and Illinois.