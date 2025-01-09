Login
Sports & Entertainment

Country music stars to headline Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Homecoming Festival

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Jelly Roll headlined day two of the 2024 Harley Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park in Milwaukee. Submitted photo by Charles Reagan.
Harley-Davidson’s annual Homecoming Festival, returning to Milwaukee on July 11 through July 12, will welcome headliners Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. at Veterans Park.

Hank Williams Jr. will headline the festival on Friday, July 11. On Saturday, July 12, Chris Stapleton will headline the festival. Additional musical acts will be announced by Harley-Davidson at a later date, according to a Thursday announcement.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming is an annual celebration of the brand and “moto-culture.”

The event is hosted at several venues located throughout metro Milwaukee, including Harley-Davidson dealerships, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Veterans Park, Davidson Park at the company’s Juneau Avenue headquarters and more.

Homecoming became an annual event for the first time in 2024. Previously, Harley’s Homecoming Festivals were held every five years in Milwaukee, attracting large crowds of brand enthusiasts from across the globe.

During the 2024 event, an estimated 60,000 people visited Veterans Park, where headlining concerts by Jelly Roll and Red Hot Chili Peppers were held, according to data provided by Harley-Davidson.

Davidson Park and Harley-Davidson’s headquarters welcomed approximately 1,550 guests during the four-day event.

