Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Christy Engel

Christy Engel, local marketing director of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, regularly uses her communication and organizational skills to help further the goals of an organization that helps fight diseases affecting many lives—the American Cancer Society.

In 2004, Engel began volunteering for the Champions of Hope gala, a major fundraising event for the organization, held in Milwaukee each year. She now serves as chair for the gala planning committee. Through her leadership and ability to connect with others, the event has experienced significant increases in attendance, revenue and auction items.

“Christy’s energy and passion to fight cancer are contagious,” said Hayley Johnson, American Cancer Society development manager. “Not only does she work to motivate her fellow committee members, but she has helped American Cancer Society staff make new connections and find new resources that will be immensely beneficial to enhancing our mission.”

“(The American Cancer Society) continues to attack cancer from every single angle and their unique comprehensive approach gives us the greatest chance of saving more lives.”

-Christy Engel