Construction for $456 million Baird Center expansion reaches ‘substantial completion’

Construction work on the $456 million expansion of the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee reached “substantial completion” last week, the final major milestone of the project before its opening.

This milestone means that the building is now fit for its intended use and employees can enter it without protective equipment. It is also the phase in the project when final inspections and testing of systems occur, according to a Monday press release.

The Baird Center expansion will officially open on May 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Grand Opening Gala. The Baird Center will open its doors to the general public for the first time on May 18 for those who would like to explore the building and experience the expansion’s newest features.

Once complete, the expanded Baird Center will have a total of 1.3 million square feet, according to its owner, the Wisconsin Center District. Expanding the convention center allows the Wisconsin Center District to book simultaneous events or events that overlap.

The expanded Baird Center will feature sustainability features including a solar roof, stormwater management system, bird-friendly glass and an on-site food digester, according to the release. The convention center will also include inclusion-focused spaces like on-site sensory rooms, nursing mother’s rooms and all-gender restrooms available for clients, guests and employees.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work that’s been done to make this project inclusive, sustainable and diverse,” said Marty Brooks, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Center District. “Thanks to the aggressive recruitment efforts made by our construction manager, Gilbane | Smith, this project was truly built for Milwaukee, by Milwaukee.”

According to the Wisconsin Center District, contracted construction work on the Baird Center expansion was completed by:

25.3% minority-owned businesses (25% goal)

16.5% women-owned businesses (5% goal)

1% disabled-veteran-owned businesses (1% goal)

On-site labor hours were performed by: